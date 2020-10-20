The UK plans a study to find out the vaccine effectiveness against covid-19 in which immunized volunteers would be deliberately infected with the virus, in a controlled environment, official sources indicated on Tuesday.

The tests, known as “human challenge” and sponsored by the government, are expected to begin next January, involving 90 healthy volunteers between 18 and 30 years old, who will be previously supplied with a candidate vaccine.

The Executive trusts that these analyzes, led by experts from Imperial College London, will help accelerate the development of vaccines against the coronavirus.

The volunteers will be supervised to establish if the vaccine works and if there are side effects, authorities said, who have not specified which vaccine or vaccines will be tested. It is estimated that the results of these human challenge tests may be known in May next year. However, to carry out these tests, the go-ahead of the regulators will first be needed.

These types of tests are a much faster way to test experimental vaccines because it is not necessary to wait for the volunteer to be exposed to the virus naturally.

The Government has confirmed an investment of 33.6 million pounds (37 million euros) for these studies, which will be carried out in collaboration with Imperial College London; the medical research company hVIVO, which specializes in this type of trial, and the Royal Free London hospital of the British Health Service.

The tests will take place under strict control conditions at the Royal Free Hospital in London. After the hospital trials, the volunteers will be evaluated over a period of one year.

The British Minister of Enterprise, Alok Sharma, said on Tuesday that the Executive “does everything it can to combat the coronavirus, including supporting our best and brightest scientists and researchers in their search for a vaccine that is safe and effective. ».

There are more than a hundred vaccines against covid-19 in development in the world and some are very advanced, among them that of the English University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. “For vaccines that are in the final stages of development and have already been shown to be safe and effective in phase 3 studies (the latter), ‘human challenge’ studies can help further understand whether vaccines prevent transmission.” said the government’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam.