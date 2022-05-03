The pee pill is being evaluated in the UK to make it dispensable without a prescription

In United Kingdomthe pill which is used by women for the treatment of overactive bladder could become a over-the-counter medication. The medicine in question is called Aquette and pharmacies will soon be able to sell it without a prescription. Let’s find out together what it is about in detail.

Over the last period, it has been estimated that one in six women in the UK suffer from overactive bladder. THE symptoms they can be the pollakiura, that is the high frequency of peeing and the ncturia, that is the need to go to the bathroom even at night.

It’s about a problematic very widespread and that negatively affects people’s lives from a relational, psychological and sexual point of view. Those who suffer from these symptoms are subject to an increase of stress and of anxiety due to not being able to control the situation in work and daily activities.

United Kingdom: the words of Maria Caufield, the minister for women’s health

In light of this, theBritish regulatory body is evaluating the drug to treat urinary incontinence to make it dispensable without the medical prescription. According to statements by the Minister for Women’s Health, Maria Caufield:

When it comes to sensitive issues like bladder control, talking to a family doctor can be a hindrance in seeking help for some women. The reclassification of Aquiette would allow women to access vital medications without the need for a prescription.

If the drug is accessible without any need for a prescription from the doctor, the doctor will be provided with tools that will allow him to identify who needs it. The doctor also spoke on the matter Laura Squire, Chief Healthcare Quality and Access Officer at MHRA. These are his words: