United Kingdom will not give the AstraZeneca vaccine to children under 30 years of age, because the hypothesis that it has caused thrombosis in some inoculated patients is “gaining strength”, according to June Raine, general director of the British agency that regulates medicines and medical devices. The calculation of benefits and risks of the vaccine is overwhelming for the elderly, he says, but it is reduced in the case of the young.

Have suffered from rare blood clots 79 people who received the first dose, women accounting for two thirds of cases; although the MHRA, for its acronym in English, believes that it is not possible to associate age or gender with a risk factor. Nineteen affected have died since the vaccination program began, at the beginning of December. More than twenty million doses of the Oxford vaccine have since been injected.

Information on possible side effects, which has been later in the UK than in other European countries, affects to the hitherto perhaps favorite among the British public, because it is understood that its composition follows a traditional procedure, already tested in its possible future effects, due to the role of the University of Oxford in its invention and due to its sale at cost by the British-Swedish company.

The vaccination program will “Correct your course”, according to the deputy director of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan van Tam. The second dose will continue to be injected to those over 30 years of age, although those who suffered clots after the first are asked not to repeat it and those with a history of blood problems are discouraged; and pregnant women are still being advised to talk to their doctors.

Van Tam noted the huge advance in vaccination. The first doses of Moderna, from the factories of the Rovi company in Spain, were administered this Tuesday. It is the third vaccine to be deployed in the United Kingdom. Pfizer and Moderna will be, perhaps until the summer, the two alternatives available to those under 30 who want to get vaccinated.