The BBC reports that senior civil servant Gray has already informed the government of the outcome of its investigation into ‘party gate’. As a result, according to insiders, it is already clear that Johnson does not have to count on good news. The full report would be handed over during the day.

Publication of the report is eagerly awaited in the United Kingdom. Reports about parties and drinks created the impression that government employees themselves would not take corona rules closely. As a result, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s position has been shaken.

The run-up to that moment was very chaotic, writes Sky News. There has been a behind-the-scenes tug-of-war between Gray’s team and the government over whether the full investigation should be released. There are also reportedly disputes about when parliamentarians will be given access.

Johnson addressed parliament on Wednesday afternoon. There he was asked by opposition leader Keir Starmer whether he can promise that the full report will be made available and that it is ‘not a summary or edited version’.

The prime minister reacted evasively. “We should leave the report to the independent investigators,” Johnson said. Secretary of State Liz Truss had earlier in the day with Sky News said it could be “problematic” to reveal the entire report. “But we will certainly publish the conclusions.”

Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of changing his statement about the parties. Asked about a possible resignation as a result of the scandal, Johnson again announced today that he would not resign. He does agree with the departure of ministers who knowingly misled parliament.