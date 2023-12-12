The British House of Commons (lower) approved this Tuesday, December 12, the Government's controversial bill to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda. After facing pushback from the hardline of his own party, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was relieved, although the text still has to be discussed in the House of Lords in January and could be widely amended. The expulsion of migrants – wherever they come from – to Rwanda was announced in April 2022, but was never implemented.

“We will work now” so that this text “becomes law and so that we can take off with flights to Rwanda and stop the boats” of immigrants crossing the English Channel, the head of the government said on the X social network.

After almost seven hours of debate, the bill was approved by 313 votes in favor and 269 against in the House of Commons.

“There are still many obstacles”

But the parliamentary road is still long. Before this vote, the most right-wing faction of the party, which promoted Brexit, said that it would not support the text because it was considered too moderate towards immigrants and indicated that they would seek to modify it by January.

According to political scientist Tim Bale, from Queen Mary University of London, this is “a respite rather than a triumph for Rishi Sunak.” “There are still many obstacles” and “there is no guarantee that they will be surmountable,” he told AFP.

Four years after the victory of the Conservatives under the leadership of Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak finds himself at the head of a divided majority, challenged by the right wing of his party.

A sign that immigration dominates debates in many European countries, this vote in London came the day after a harsh political defeat for the French government on this issue, as the National Assembly rejected a bill aimed at controlling flows and improve integration, according to the government. .

A text “in accordance with the terms of the Refugee Convention”

The British text aims to respond to the objections of the Supreme Court, which last month blocked an earlier version of the project. The NGO Human Rights Watch saw its approval as “a defeat of human decency and a blow to the rule of law.”

“The new treaty that I signed with Rwanda and the bill that accompanies it change the rules of the game,” declared the Minister of the Interior, James Cleverly, at the opening of the debates, in which he stated that the text “conforms to the Refugee Convention.

Rishi Sunak, who has made the fight against illegal immigration a priority, presented the text as “the toughest law adopted” in that matter.

The new text defines Rwanda as a “safe third country” and prevents the return of migrants to their country of origin. It also proposes not applying certain provisions of British human rights law to evictions, to limit legal remedies.

Prevent legal appeals from being successful

But this text is not enough for the right wing of the conservative party. Some believe London should withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights and other international human rights conventions, to prevent all legal remedies from being successful.

During Tuesday's debate, opposition MP Chris Bryant (Labour) argued that “the idea that anyone who would not be deterred by a dangerous boat crossing on one of the world's busiest shipping routes by this fragile absurdity is simply ridiculous.” And “we can't make Rwanda safe just by saying so”he added.

A very fragile government

Last week, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick resigned, refusing to support a text that he said did not go “far enough”. The pressure is such that the Secretary of State for Climate, Graham Stuart, returned to London from COP28 in Dubai to take part in the vote, under harsh criticism from NGOs.

After almost 14 years in power, the Conservatives are well ahead of Labor in the polls.

In June 2022, a first flight that was supposed to take a handful of migrants to Kigali was canceled at the last minute following a court order from the European Court of Human Rights. Some 29,700 people have arrived in the UK this year on small boats, up from 45,700 in 2022.

