DMembers of the UK House of Commons have approved the Parliamentary Committee’s report that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about parties at his seat during the coronavirus lockdown. The MPs thus approved the sanctions provided for in the report, including a parliamentary ban for the conservative ex-politician. The report was approved by 354 MEPs, only seven voted against.

Many mainly Conservative MPs, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, abstained. MPs had previously discussed whether they would agree with the findings of the parliamentary committee and support the proposed penalties for the former prime minister.

The 106-page report, released on Thursday, found that Johnson lied to MPs about parties at his official residence during the lockdown. They want Johnson to lose the access to Parliament normally enjoyed by former British leaders.

Lower House leader Penny Mordaunt had already announced at the beginning of the session that she wanted to vote for the report. However, she emphasized that all MEPs should make up their own minds.

PM stays away from vote

Johnson forestalled the 90-day suspension recommended by the committee by resigning from office. The sentence was significantly higher because Johnson had previously vilified the committee as “kangaroo court”. He feels like a victim of a politically motivated witch hunt by Brexit opponents and personal enemies.







But in the end only a few Johnson confidants defended the ex-premier. Johnson called his people back – also because there was a clear majority against him, because this time there was no parliamentary group obligation. Many Tory MPs, including Johnson’s successor Liz Truss, never even showed up in the House of Commons. Others openly solicited approval. Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May spoke of a “small but important step to restore people’s trust in MPs”.

Sunak stayed away from the vote, which the opposition interpreted as a “weakness”. “If the Prime Minister is not even able to show leadership when it comes to holding liars accountable, how can he expect the citizens of this country to trust him on anything else,” said Labor MP Thangam Debbonaire .

At the same time, the Prime Minister received Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Sunak left open how he would vote in the event of a vote, even after multiple inquiries. “It is important that the government does not interfere because it is a matter for Parliament and MPs as individuals, not as members of government,” said the Prime Minister in an ITV interview published on Monday.







Penny Mordaunt, the minister responsible for parliamentary affairs, sat almost alone on the government bench. Observers spoke of an embarrassing impression for Sunak, who had promised more integrity when he took office. The opposition immediately accused the prime minister of poor leadership.

Sunak’s caution is quite appropriate. Johnson has hardly any allies in the Tory faction, and according to a Yougov survey, the British as a whole no longer want to know much about the ex-prime minister. But the same poll also found that Johnson is still more popular with conservative voters than Sunak, whom many at the grassroots level blame for the populist’s demise. “How do you feel about Boris?” With a view to the parliamentary elections planned for 2024, it should become a crucial question for many Tory candidates. The reviled ex-Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear that he does not consider his political career to be over.