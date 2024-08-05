The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmerhas called an emergency meeting of the Cobra emergency committee after a spate of riots organised by far-right groups in several UK cities, seen as the worst in a decade. The clashes triggered last week by the massacre of little girls blamed on the suddenness of a 17-year-old in Southportnear Liverpool, and the subsequent “storm” of fake news spread on social media, have gradually expanded and worsened.

Southport Dance Class Massacre, Protests and Violent Clashes: Police Van on Fire



Yesterday, during violent protests that lasted until late evening, two hotels hosting asylum seekers were targeted in particular, one in the English town of Rotherhamin South Yorkshire, and the other in that of Tamworthin Staffordshire. In the latest riots, more than ten officers were injured, albeit not seriously. In the face of a situation that risks degenerating further in the coming days, during today’s Cobra committee, attended by ministers responsible for public order and police chiefs, new, more severe measures will be adopted, according to the UK media, against ‘riots’ organised by far-right groups on social media.