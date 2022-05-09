British opposition leader Labor Keir Starmeraccused of breaking anticovid rules during a campaign trip a year ago, he promised on Monday to resign if he is fined as was Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I am absolutely clear that no law has been broken,” said the Labor leader, who in recent weeks has repeatedly called for Johnson’s resignation and now he is under investigation for having drank beers with his team on a campaign night in the North East of England.

“But if the police decide to fine me, of course I will do the right thing and resign,” he said. The controversial meeting dates back to April 2021 and it took place in Durham, in the northeast of England, when the Labor leader was campaigning for a parliamentary by-election.

At that time covid-19 restrictions prohibited indoor social gatheringsbut Starmer explained that he had ordered beers for the team that night at game venues, which he said was the only alternative since the restaurants were then closed.

The ‘partygate’ scandal

The opening of an investigation puts Starmer in a difficult position, as he has repeatedly called for the Prime Minister to resign due to “partygate”, the scandal of the various parties held in Downing Street during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns.

Johnson was fined for briefly participating in a surprise party in the room of the council of ministers on the occasion of his 56th birthday on June 19, 2020.

But the investigation remains open, and according to the British press, the Conservative prime minister attended at least five of the dozen meetings that the London police are analyzing and could be fined again.

Despite having ensured months ago before parliament that the anticovid rules were not broken in Downing Street, Johnson rejected calls to resign when he became the first sitting prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law..

