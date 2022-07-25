Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss dispute the succession in the British government less than 2 and a half years from new elections

The Conservative Party defined on Wednesday (20.Jul.2022) the 2 finalists for the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are now vying for the preference of the party’s more than 160,000 members. The result will be announced on 5 September, when work in the British Parliament resumes after the summer recess. This Monday (25.Jul.2022), the 2 will be participating in a debate organized by BBC.

Sunak topped all 5 votes among Conservative lawmakers. Truss appeared as “3rd way” but overtook Commerce Minister Penny Mordaunt in the last internal round. Now, she is the favorite. Sunak’s advantage among his Westminster colleagues is not reflected in public opinion. YouGov poll points to Truss victory by a comfortable margin. If she wins, she will be the 3rd woman to hold the position. Sunak could become the first Indian descendant to rule the country.

Regardless of who wins, life on Downing Street – the street that houses the official residence – can be short. This is what the recent history of turnover in the UK shows. Boris Johnson’s successor takes over on September 7, about 2 years and 4 months from the next legislative elections. They are scheduled for January 2025. But it could be sooner. From 2015 to 2019, Britons went to the polls 3 times. Result: 3 of the last 4 prime ministers have not completed 4 years in office.

In addition to Johnson (2019-2022), his predecessor Theresa May (2016-2019) and Labor Gordon Brown (2007-2010) were less than 1,200 in charge. Adding the conservative David Cameron (2010-2016), the UK is on course for the 5th head of government in 15 years. It’s an instability that Europe’s biggest economy hasn’t seen in decades. Before 2007, the country had 3 prime ministers over 28 years: 2 Conservatives and 1 Labour.

Sunak or Truss have the chance to remain in office if they win the 2025 election. But for that, it is necessary to change the population’s perception of the tories – as conservatives are known. The party has been in power since 2010 and has had an absolute majority in Parliament since 2015. Even with internal splits and riots, it manages to remain dominant in Westminster. The last example was the December 2019 election, called by Boris Johnson to strengthen the governing base.

The scenario is different now. Since the beginning of the year, Labor has led the polls. Currently, they have 40% of the preference, against 29% of the conservatives.. The Liberal Democrats, traditionally the 3rd force in London, rose quietly to 15%, up 7 percentage points since January.

The British parliamentary system does not depend exclusively on the percentage of votes, but on the representation in the constituents. Each elects 1 legislator. That is, what matters is winning locally, not nationally. Even so, the proximity of the Liberal Democrats is a warning signal. The party never pierced the Conservative-Labour bubble, but it was essential for government coalitions, as in 2010. At the time, Cameron formed an alliance with the acronym to govern with a majority in the House of Commons.

Maybe it’s the way out for a possible labor management, which has only had 2 premiers in the last 43 years. Currently, Keir Starmer leads the opposition, after 5 unsuccessful years of Jeremy Corbyn. Read the history of UK voting intentions polls since January:

turbulent parliamentarism

It’s not just in London that premiers don’t last. At least 6 EU countries have worst-case turnover scenarios. Another recent example is Italy, famous for political instability. Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned last Thursday (21.Jul.2022) after seeing 3 coalition parties not support him in a vote of confidence in Parliament. Former president of the Italian Central Bank, Draghi ascended to power in February 2021 at the appointment of President Sergio Mattarella.

With his departure imminent, Italy will have to choose its 8th prime minister since 2010. In these 12 years of rotation, no parliamentary leader has reached 3 years in power.

Austria and Bulgaria went through 9 commands in the period. On the other side of the coin, Mark Rutte (Netherlands) and Viktor Orbán (Hungary) have served as prime ministers since 2010. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel left the command of the Bundestag (Parliament) last year after 16 years. The job is now in the hands of Olaf Scholz.