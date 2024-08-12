A A man was arrested on Monday after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in the Leicester Square area, in the heart of the British capital, reported the London Metropolitan Police (Met).

The two victims, whose identities have not been released, are hospitalized, but their condition is not known at this time.

This stabbing occurred after another in Southport, in the north-west of England, where three girls died after being attacked with a knife. on July 29 at a recreational center in that town.

The two victims, whose identities were not released, are hospitalized. Photo:AFP

“Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested and is in custody. We do not believe there are any other suspects,” said a statement released by the police.

“Two victims, an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital and we are awaiting an update on their condition,” it added.

Law enforcement forces imposed a police cordon around the scene of the attack.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said they were alerted to the stabbing in Leicester Square, an area with cinemas and theatres, just before noon.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew and a paramedic,” the spokesman said.

A first aid kit is on the floor of the TWG Tea store in Leicester Square, London, following the attack on Monday. Photo:AFP

In recent years, there has been an increase in cases of knife attacks in London, especially among young people.

The attacker in Southport was identified as Axel Axel Rudakubana, an 18-year-old man born in Wales to Rwandan parents, who also injured eight minors and two adults.

After that case, Far-right anti-immigration groups rioted in response to false information circulating on social media, which stated that Rudakubana was an asylum seeker