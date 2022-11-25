In the United Kingdom, the male and female nurses of the chronically underfunded British health service NHS will go on strike in December. They demand, among other things, a better wage. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) professional association called a strike for 15 and 20 December in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Friday.

The strike call – on an unprecedented scale in the past 106 years – shows the depth of the social malaise in the UK, which in recent months has seen strikes in many sectors unlike anything seen in decades.

“Nurses are tired of being exploited, poorly paid and precariously staffed – and tired of not being able to give patients the care they deserve,” said RCN general secretary Pat Cullen. . The professional association accuses politicians of not wanting to negotiate seriously. Negotiations have only been agreed in Scotland.

The nurses are demanding a five percent wage increase above inflation, which is currently over eleven percent. However, according to British Health Secretary Steve Barclay, the government’s current difficult financial position made it impossible to fund that. See also Official: Volkswagen confirms Porsche and Audi F1 plans!

In England, waiting lists for routine procedures reached a record high at the end of September. And the situation has also deteriorated further in the emergency departments. October figures show that less than 70 percent of patients are treated within four hours of admission – the worst figure since records began.