A British court on Monday sentenced the nurse found guilty of the murders of seven newborns and other attempted murders to life in prison without the possibility of release, in a case that has shocked the United Kingdom.

Lucy Letby33 years old and who refused to be present at the hearing held in a court in Manchester (northern England), was sentenced to a very rare penalty in English law.

“Cold, calculating, cruel and tenacious,” according to the indictment, Lucy Letby worked in the intensive care unit at the Countess of Chester hospital in north-west England.

Between June 2015 and June 2016, seven premature newborns died suddenly, without apparent causes, sometimes with a few hours interval. Another 10 babies were close to death, but could be saved.

Letby was accused of having injected air into babies intravenously, use naso-gastric tubes to send them air or an overdose of milk into their stomach. He also would have added insulin to feeding bags, changed a breathing tube to one preemie, and overfed another. Sometimes, he used several methods at the same time.

At that time he was 25 years old. She was the only person in the medical staff always on duty during all those deaths, Judge James Goss said.

This ruling “will not prevent the extreme pain, anger and suffering that we have all felt,” the families of the victims reacted in a statement. “We may never know why this happened.”

Twins and triplets, victims of Lucy Letby

Letby would have tried to kill certain children on several occasions. On her weighed 22 accusations, seven for murder and 15 for attempted murder of 10 babies.

Given the commotion that the case has raised and questions about security in the health sector, the government ordered an independent investigation on Friday.

The trial began on October 10 in Manchester (north). The babies were identified with letters, from A to Q, to protect the families. Parents testified, often in tears.

The defense described Letby as a "dedicated" professional. "My job was my life," she insisted.

The defense described Letby as a “dedicated” professional. “My job was my life,” she insisted.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson painstakingly reconstituted his organization and described similar events between the deaths.

Letby murdered newborns after their parents leftwhen the head nurse left or at night when she was alone, the prosecutor explained.

Sometimes she joined the staff’s efforts to save the babies, or helped desperate parents.

Among the victims are twins and even triplets, two of whom died within 24 hours of each other, after returning from Ibiza on vacation in June 2016. The third was saved because his parents pleaded for him to be transferred to another hospital.

After having committed so many crimes without attracting attention, the nurse was “uncontrollable”, the prosecutor said. “He thought he was God”.

A very premature girl, attacked three times in September 2015, has been left severely disabled.

“I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I wasn’t good enough to take care of them. I’m a horrible person,” the nurse wrote in a note found at her home in 2018. In other documents, she said she was innocent.

Her lawyer, Ben Myers, insisted that the hospital’s neonatal service welcomed her in 2015-2016 “more babies than usual, with greater medical needs,” and had “failed” in his actions.

During the process, a mother explained how, returning to deliver milk to one of her premature twins at 9:00 p.m. in August 2015, she had heard him scream and discovered that he had blood around his mouth. Letby reassured her and advised her to go up to her room.

According to the indictment, the nurse had just inserted a medical device down the tiny baby’s throat, and had also injected air into it. He died a few hours later, having lost a quarter of his blood.

Transferred to an administrative service in June 2016, Letby was first arrested in 2018, and then in 2019. She was finally imprisoned in November 2020.

