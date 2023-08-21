Lucy Letby, a former British neonatal nurse, accused of killing seven babies in her care and attempting to kill six others in a hospital in the north of England, was sentenced Monday August 21 to life imprisonment. Her sentence does not include the possibility of parole after the judge in charge of the case highlighted “the cruelty and calculation” of the defendant’s actions.

Lucy Letby, who refused to appear in court to confront grieving parents who expressed their anger and anguish, received the harshest possible sentence: life imprisonment, as British law does not allow the death penalty.

Judge James Goss affirmed that the number of murders and attempted murders and the nature of the crimes committed by the neonatal nurse, in charge of the care of the most fragile babies, provided the “exceptional circumstances” necessary to impose the so-called “order of for life”. Meaning, you will never be eligible for parole.

“There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in his action (…) During the course of this trial, he has coldly denied any responsibility for his misconduct. He has no remorse. There are no mitigating factors,” Goss said.

After 22 days of deliberation, a Manchester Crown Court jury convicted Letby, 33, of killing the babies over a period of one year. The opinion indicates that the woman took advantage of the vulnerabilities of the sick newborns and her parents.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured until she had no more fight left and everything that happened during her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home, where belonged,” the mother of a baby girl, identified as Child I, said in a statement read in court.

Nurse Lucy Letby, 33, will spend the rest of her life in prison after being given a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court for the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.



Prosecutor Nicholas Johnson said Letby deserved a “life sentence” for “sadistic conduct” and premeditated crimes.

For his part, defense attorney Ben Myers said Letby maintained his innocence and that there was nothing he could add that would reduce his sentence.

Letby’s absence from court, which is permitted under British law during sentencing, fueled the anger of the victims’ families, who wanted the defendant to hear statements about the devastation caused by her crimes.

“You thought it was your right to play God with the lives of our children,” a mother of twins, one of whom was murdered, told the court. Letby tried to murder the other little one.

The victims died in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in north-west England, between June 2015 and June 2016.

A “constant malevolent presence”

During the 10-month trial against Letby, prosecutors noted that in 2015 the hospital began to see a significant increase in the number of babies dying or suffering a sudden decline in their health conditions for no apparent reason.

Some suffered “serious catastrophic collapses” but survived thanks to the help of medical personnel.

Letby was on duty in all cases, and prosecutors described the nurse as a “constant malevolent presence” in the neonatal unit, when children collapsed or died.

The woman harmed the babies in ways that were hard to detect and persuaded her colleagues that their collapses and deaths were normal.

File-An image taken from an officer’s body camera, released by the Cheshire Police Constabulary, shows nurse Lucy Letby being arrested at her home in Chester on July 3, 2018. Photograph released August 17, 2023. © Cheshire Constabulary Police/Via AFP

The lead doctors said they had raised concerns about Letby since October 2015 and that the children could have been saved if hospital managers had taken their alerts seriously.

Dr Stephen Brearey, senior consultant to the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, told The Guardian that the deaths could possibly have been prevented, at least since February 2016, if executives had “responded appropriately” to a request for urgent meeting by doctors concerned about the situation.

Letby was eventually removed from her frontline duties caring for the babies, at the end of June 2016. She was placed under house arrest in July 2018.

Now, the authorities emphasize that an independent investigation will proceed into what happened at the hospital and how the staff and management responded to the increase in deaths.

They ask for changes in the law to force the perpetrators to appear for sentences

Politicians and victim advocates have called for changes to UK law to force criminals to appear for their sentencing hearings, after several high-profile convicts in recent months chose not to confront their victims.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who described the crimes as “shocking and distressing,” said his government would present in “duty” its plan to require convicts to attend court to hear the rulings against them.

“It is cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear firsthand the impact their crimes have had on them, their families and loved ones,” Sunak said.