ONS: UK government debt rises to post-war level

Public sector debt in the UK has risen to levels seen in the 1960s, when the country had not yet fully recovered from the aftermath of World War II. stated at the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS).

By the end of August, the debt level had reached a record 100 percent of GDP. A month earlier, the figure was 99.3 percent of UK GDP.

In August, the gap between public sector revenue and expenditure rose by 4.3 per cent year-on-year to £13.734 billion (up £3.3 billion year-on-year), the third-highest since 1993. Borrowing since the start of the financial year has increased to €64.1 billion (up €0.3 billion year-on-year and up €6.2 billion on March forecasts).

The trend is explained by increased expenses on civil servants’ salaries, as well as various benefits and payments in the conditions of inflation. According to the First Deputy Minister of Finance of the Kingdom Darren Jones, the Labor government will have to make “difficult decisions” to bring the economy to its senses. The head of the Ministry of Finance Rachel Reeves herself has already announced plans to cancel compensation for heating of housing for pensioners, postpone the reform of the social security system and investments in infrastructure projects.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the previous Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak left a £22 billion “black hole” in the UK budget. So citizens should prepare for another tax increase. The UK economy is in an even worse state than expected, so people will have to “accept short-term pain for long-term benefit,” he said.