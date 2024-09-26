Home policy

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, British Foreign Minister Lammy accused Putin’s Russia of imperialism. Meanwhile, Zelenskyj appealed for support.

New York – On the edge of U.N.At the UN General Assembly in New York, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy sharply attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has created a “mafia state” and is striving for a “mafia empire,” Lammy accused Putin at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. Putin’s Russia wants to “tear to pieces” the UN Charter, a foundation of modern international law, said Lammy. The UN, meanwhile, presented new evidence of the systematic torture of Ukrainian civilians by Russia.

“I know imperialism when I see it” – British Foreign Minister attacks Putin

In the Security Council, Lammy, who is descended from enslaved Africans, also referred to his family history: “I know imperialism when I see it,” he said of Putin’s actions in Ukraine and Africa. Specifically, Lammy accused the Russian president of targeting Ukrainian hospitals, deploying mercenary troops in Africa and carrying out contract killings of political opponents in Europe. He accused the Russian representative on the Security Council of spending more time on his cell phone than listening. The USA, Russia, China, France and Great Britain are permanent members of the Security Council and have a veto in the body.

Ukraine wants to use cruise missiles against Russia – USA prevents Storm Shadow deployment

Lammy ended his speech in the Security Council with the slogan “Slava Ukraini” (Glory to Ukraine). On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine tried to persuade its Western allies to release cruise missiles that had been delivered to it for use against targets in Russia. The British government, reported the US portal Politicosupported the deployment. However, due to a blockade by the US government under President Joe Biden, the British Storm Shadow cruise missile can only be deployed on Ukrainian territory.

UN: Torture in Russian-occupied Ukraine “common practice”

The United Nations independent international commission of inquiry on Ukraine presented new evidence of torture in occupied Ukrainian territories by the Russian occupiers. “The wide geographical distribution of the places where torture was committed and the prevalence of common patterns” show that Russia has used torture “as a common and acceptable practice,” said Erik Møse, the chairman of the commission of inquiry. In addition, this was done “with a sense of impunity.” Particularly noteworthy is the widespread sexual violence in Russia’s prisons in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke in the Security Council on Tuesday. He emphasized a view that is widespread in Ukraine: “Russia can only be forced to make peace, and that is exactly what is needed.” On Thursday, Zelensky will meet Biden and wants to present him with a “victory plan” for Ukraine. (kb)