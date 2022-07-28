McDonald’s will raise the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in the UK. This is the first price increase for the fast food chain’s most popular hamburger in 14 years, and comes in the wake of inflation that has affected the market.

“We are living in incredibly challenging times,” said McDonald’s UK and Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow, trying to enlighten customers to the reality that, like them, “our company, our franchisees who own and operate the our restaurants and our suppliers are feeling the impact of rising inflation”.

The price of a cheeseburger in McDonald’s restaurants in the United Kingdom thus rises from 1.18 euros to 1.41 euros. In addition to this snack, the fast food chain will also increase prices by between 20 and 22 cents on other items that have been hit by the impact of inflation with rising costs.

The CEO of McDonald’s in the United Kingdom revealed that they tried to delay the price increase as much as possible, but that they still want to have products at an affordable price for customers.