Fireworks have become one of the causes of death that takes the most lives in animals during the December festivities. Big bangs and some lights can generate serious cardiac and respiratory complications and very high levels of anxiety in wild fauna or in domestic specimens.

(Keep reading: France will give free condoms and emergency contraception to women.)

Faced with this type of event, millions of people around the planet refrain from commemorating the December festivities with gunpowder. This was done by the mayor of Scarborough, United Kingdom, who New Year’s fireworks show canceled to preserve the life of Thor, a walrus that washed up on the shores of the town in search of refuge.

The creature needs time to rest and recover before continuing on its journey.

The animal arrived without prior notice, so it was classified as a rather strange fact by Chris Cook, regional coordinator of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), as this is a characteristic marine animal of the Arctic Circle.

“There was concern that the fireworks could cause the mammal distress. Our decision is based on expert advice from the charity BDMLR,” Steve Siddons, the town’s leader, said in a press release.

(Read: Russia and Ukraine intensify bombings and attacks during the New Year).

Thank all involved in the rescue response to Thor the Walrus yesterday.

It was a long day & night for our volunteers, along with Scarborough Sealife, Police, Scarborough Council, YSG, and RSPCA. We will publish our full report today, however, for now photos. #thorthewalrus pic.twitter.com/ffBeBpny0g — BDMLR Yorkshire & Lincs (@BdmlrYorksLincs) January 1, 2023

From the moment of its arrival on English lands, the community has provided support to the walrus so that it can continue on its way to the natural habitat. As the experts explained to local media, You must recover energy and eat in the best way to continue.

“We welcome the decision to cancel the fireworks, but we understand that some people will be disappointed that the display will not take place. The creature needs time to rest and recover before continuing on its journey. While there is understandable interest in the creature, we ask that it be left alone and not disturbed,” added the Mayor.

It’s not your first stop. Thor has been seen off the coast of the Netherlands and France; as well as the Hampshire coast in early December. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and the first time something like this has been seen in Yorkshire, which has led hundreds of locals to travel to the shores of the town to take photos and videos of the animal.

(Also: Benedict XVI: The preparations to solemnly dismiss the pope emeritus).

Despite the crowds, he seemed to remain relatively unphased and comfortable although, a couple of times once the tide went out or he fancied a change, he would move from the bumpy cobbles & waddle over to the flatter concrete🤣 Here’s a video of him ‘sliding’ to get comfortable. pic.twitter.com/o9wCGCdcwF —Bethan (@BethClyne) January 1, 2023

More news

Trends WEATHER