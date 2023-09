The UK manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell from 45.3 in July to 43.0 in late August reading, S&P Global and CIPS said on Friday. The result is the lowest in 39 months and the PMI remains below the 50 mark, which separates the count from the expansion in the survey, but the number was slightly above the forecast of 42.5 of the analysts consulted by the factset.



