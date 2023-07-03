The UK’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell from 47.1 in May to 46.5 in June, hitting a six-month low, according to final data published on Monday, 3 , by S&P Global in partnership with CIPS. The final reading for June, however, was above the preliminary estimate and the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of 46.2 in both cases. The result below the 50 barrier indicates that British manufacturing activity continues to contract.





















