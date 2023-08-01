The UK manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 45.3 in July from 46.5 in June, hitting a seven-month low, according to final data published on Tuesday, 1 , by S&P Global in partnership with CIPS. The final reading for July, however, was above the preliminary estimate and the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of 45 in both cases. The drop below the 50 barrier indicates that British manufacturing activity is contracting at a sharper pace.