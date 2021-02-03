More than 10 million citizens in the UK have already received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. An “enormously significant milestone” in the words of Matt Hancock, UK Chief Health Officer. An overwhelming figure in comparison with other countries that responds to the urgency of lowering the figures, which to this day still reflect about 20,000 infections and more than 1,000 deaths on average in 24 hours.

The latest official balance shows a rate of more than 370,000 doses inoculated in one day that leave the global in 10.02 million people vaccinated. Most importantly, just two months after the vaccination program began, when Margaret Keenan, 91, became, on December 8, the first person to receive a dose in a Coventry hospital.

To continue such a rhythm, the UK will be in a position to deliver a dose to the 15 million people in the four main priority groups by mid-February, and complete the remaining five priority groups, representing another 17 million people, at the beginning of April.

In the world top 3 The United Kingdom has given a first dose of the vaccine to approximately 15% of its population, behind only Israel (58%) and the United Arab Emirates (38%).

If compared to neighboring countries, its position is privileged thanks to its supply plan, with a significant weight of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with whom an agreement was reached last May to dispose of a huge quantity of doses.

On the contrary, the lack of supply in continental Europe, caused by an unexpected production deficit of the same manufacturer, and of the rest, has caused the EU to lag behind, since for example Germany has vaccinated 3.1% of its population and France at 2.4%.

However, despite the fact that the British vaccination plan involves a huge logistical deployment, the reality is that Matt Hancock has also highlighted that the “limiting factor” in reaching cruising speed is still the supply problem.

Further, despite promises by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to vaccinate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the truth is that the human factor – the lack of willingness to work at night – also plays a fundamental role in the equation, although the authorities remain hopeful of reaching that goal in the coming weeks.

Also exist doubts about the ability of NHS healthcare professionals to maintain such a high rate for several months at a time that already forces them to work in many cases seven days a week.

High transmission areas and disadvantaged people

On the other hand, the authorities are also considering the possibility of increasing the doses administered in areas of high transmission with the aim of save lives and relieve pressure on hospitals. In addition, it seeks to prioritize the vaccination of those people considered as a population at risk for both health and economic reasons, also focusing on particularly disadvantaged communities.