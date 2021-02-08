In London (United Kingdom), a small blue house catches the eye of cameras and residents, Monday February 8. This small property has five floors, but is only 1.70 meters wide. It is displayed at a price of 1.1 million euros. “She is so small, comments a passerby. I hadn’t even noticed it before you told me about it.“This former hat shop has some nice assets, however, including a dining area with garden. Every square meter is optimized up to the top floor, which offers a breathtaking view of the London chimneys.”It’s beautiful, it’s chic, and I think this house will be sold to an artist, a bohemian or a young couple“, predicts David Myers, real estate agent.

However, the period is not conducive to heavy spending. As in Paris, the health crisis and confinements have upset the market. “With the situation related to Covid, there are not many buyers, we see fewer buyers for a unique and individual property like this-this“, recognizes David Myers. If the house finds a taker finds a taker at the advertised price, the owner will however make a nice gain: he had bought it half the price 15 years ago.

