It’s only 1.7 meters wide, squeezed between a barber shop and a doctor’s office in Shepherd’s Bush. The narrowest house in London has just been put up for sale … for the sum of 950,000 pounds, or 1.1 million euros.

This curious British mansion, which rises over five floors, was built at the end of the 19th or the beginning of the 20th century. It was originally a Victorian hat store, with warehouses to store merchandise and accommodation on the upper floors. For David Myers, sales manager in the agency in charge of the property, this house constitutes “a unique part of London’s history”.

From one corner of the property to another, the dimensions of the rooms differ greatly. The kitchen is the narrowest part of the house, but it opens up to a dining area almost twice the size. Behind, patio doors open onto a 2.5m wide garden.

The ground floor and the first floor are of similar size. On the third floor is the master bedroom, which is accessed through a hatch in the floor to save space.





Real estate agent David Myers in the narrowest house in London (UK), February 5, 2021. TOLGA AKMEN / AFP (TOLGA AKMEN / AFP)

If it finds a buyer at the advertised price, the house will have doubled in value since 2006, when it was sold for 488,500 pounds – or 557,000 euros.