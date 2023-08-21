Lucy Letby, life sentence for killer nurse who killed seven babies in England

Lucy Letby33, the British nurse who is shocking the Great Britainwas sentenced to life imprisonmentwithout the possibility of parole, for killing seven babies and attempted to assassinate them six more while working in the maternity ward of the Countess of Chester Hospital, England West, between 2015 and 2016. This was established by Manchester Crown Court.

In reading the sentence on live TV the judge James Goss spoke of “premeditation, calculation and malice” in Letby’s actions, which had an “immense impact” on many families. The sentence was pronounced in the absence of the convict, who had chosen to stay in the cell and not to show up in the courtroom by unleashing strong controversies. Even the prime minister Rishi Sunak intervened accusing of “cowardice” people guilty of crimes so heinous that they fail to confront their victims.

This is a maximum sentence rarely inflicted by British justice. Judge Goss spoke of “deep wickedness bordering on sadism” by Letby, who nevertheless continued to deny the crimes committed as a nurse. “He has shown no remorse and there are no extenuating circumstances“, added the judge. The gravity of the court case concluded today was also underlined by the intervention of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), according to which the convict “will never again be able to inflict the suffering” she caused when she was a nurse in a maternity ward.Meanwhile, the investigation continues: according to the Guardian, which cites a source familiar with the police investigation, the detectives have identified approximately 30 children which they have undergone “suspicious” incidents at the Countess of Chester hospital. So it is highly probable that Letby would have tried to kill at least thirty of them.

