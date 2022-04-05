The first-ever international LGBT conference in the United Kingdom is canceled after a large group of participating organizations withdrew. They are protesting against the fact that transgender people are excluded from a new British law that prohibits controversial ‘homogeneization’.

The British government last week announced a ban on such ‘therapy’, which aims to ‘cure’ people of their sexual orientation, after former Prime Minister Theresa May promised in 2018 to protect the LGBT community from this form. of abuse.

After it became clear that transgender people would be excluded from the measure, LGBT groups and charities signed an open letter, which was released by campaign group Stonewall. It said they would not support the event unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson included conversion therapy for transgender people in the ban. Although the British government indicated that other ways to protect the transgender community are being looked at, the total of 105 organizations and interest groups were not satisfied with this and withdrew. See also The fifth cinema in a year was opened according to the national project in the Tambov region

The exclusion of transgender people also led to the departure of Iain Anderson, a representative for the LGBT community on behalf of the British government. Anderson was appointed on a voluntary basis last September to promote LGBT inclusion in the workplace in the UK.

