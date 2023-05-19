PS5 And Star Wars Jedi: Survivor they conquered the UK chart for April 2023as the best-selling console and game of the month in the UK respectively, although total numbers have seen a 5.3% year-on-year decline.

First to debut in the UK charts, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor beat blockbuster FIFA 23 and scored a +6% compared to the sales of the previous episodeStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released in November of 2019.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) FIFA 23 (EA) Dead Island 2 (Plaion) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) The Last of Us Part 2 (Sony) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros.) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) NBA 2K23 (2K Games) Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Third place in the monthly ranking for Dead Island 2, which seems to be doing quite well, followed in this case by the evergreen Grand Theft Auto V and Hogwarts Legacy, which drops to sixth position after the incredible numbers of its debuts.

As far as the hardware is concerned, there has been a 58% year-on-year increase and all platforms had excellent results: PS5 first with a +144%, Nintendo Switch second with a +38%, Xbox Series X|S third with a +19%.