A proposal put forward last week by the UK’s newly-inaugurated Labour government is dividing opinion in the country.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the British government had launched a review of counter-extremism measures in the country. She said the aim was to fill “gaps in the current system”, which has not been updated since 2015.

According to statements published by the British press, Cooper said that this review, which should be completed by October, will take into account “the rise of Islamic and far-right extremism” and other “ideological trends” that, according to Labour, have gained strength in recent years in the United Kingdom, including “extreme misogyny”.

It is on this last point that the possible new British anti-extremism strategy has been causing divisions. Critics of the review believe that violence against women is a serious problem that needs to be tackled in the country, but that equating it with extremism would be an exaggeration.

Supporters of the review, on the other hand, point out that the 2 million victims of this type of crime a year in England and Wales, as estimated in a report by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) released in July, justify the change.

In a debate held last week on GB News, journalist and writer Peter Lloyd said the measure, if implemented, would be “an Orwellian attack on freedom of speech and a completely sexist move by this Labour government”.

“Firstly, why should only misogyny be classified as a hate crime? Why not misandry? According to the ONS [Escritório de Estatísticas Nacionais do Reino Unido, na sigla em inglês]men make up 70% of homicide victims year after year. But there is no government action to address this. This is sexist. It is another example of Keir Starmer’s double standards of justice [primeiro-ministro]”, said Lloyd, who said terrorism is a more important threat to the UK at the moment.

Businesswoman and commentator Joanna Jarjue, another participant in the debate, disagreed with Lloyd. “It’s all very well for a man to sit there and say we should protect our freedom of speech. If you don’t act in a way that crosses the line towards women, then you’re not going to have any problems with any law,” Jarjue said.

“I don’t understand why we are downplaying this when we have women suffering at the hands of men and we are seeing an epidemic of misogyny and women dying,” she added.

Other voices in British society considered that the application of existing legislation would be sufficient to combat violence against women in the United Kingdom.

Ann Widdecombe, home affairs spokeswoman for Reform UK, a right-wing British nationalist party, told The Telegraph newspaper that she considered Cooper’s plan unnecessary.

“If you commit violence against women and girls, that is already a crime. If you preach misogyny, that is already a crime. What exactly is not a crime? They [trabalhistas] They should apply the laws that already exist and stop trying to create crimes, which is what they are doing,” he said.

Writing for The Spectator magazine’s website, Alexander Horne, a lawyer, lecturer at Durham University and former parliamentary legal adviser, agreed with Widdecombe.

“Rather than trying to implement new laws and public policies, it would probably be more useful if we applied the ones we currently have more effectively, impartially and fairly,” he argued.

“Many are of the opinion that if the government simply took violence against women more seriously, devoted sufficient resources to the issue and gave proper direction to our police force, much more could be done,” Horne wrote.