ANDThe new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, opened the fourth meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) on Thursday, with a commitment to restore British ties with the rest of Europe.

“We want to work to restore relations, rediscover our common interests and renew the bonds of trust and friendship,” said Labour’s Starmer, who assured that the United Kingdom “will be a friend and partner” after the turmoil generated by Brexit.

The CPE brings together dozens of European leaders on Thursday, from Spain to Moldova, at the monumental Blenheim Palace, near Oxford, to discuss common concerns, such as the situation in Ukraine or illegal migration.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama attend the Migration Working Group session at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting. Photo:EFE Share

Beyond those issues, the meeting is seen as a unique opportunity for the new British government to push forward a new phase in their relationship. with its European neighbours. According to Starmer, in this new phase the United Kingdom “will not focus on our differences, but on the values ​​we share.”

At the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized the recent visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Russia.

“If someone in Europe tries to solve problems behind someone else’s back or even at someone else’s expense (…) why should we consider such a person?” Zelensky said without mentioning Orban, who was in the same room.

According to the Ukrainian leader, “the EU and NATO can deal with all their problems without this one individual.”

Upon arriving at Blenheim Palace, Zelensky made a dramatic call to maintain European unity in supporting Ukraine. “It is necessary to maintain unity in Europe, because unity always leads to strong decisions,” he said.

Zelensky has a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Starmer and a meeting with King Charles III on his agenda. and a dialogue with executives from companies in the defense sector.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) attend the opening plenary session of the European Political Community (EPC) meeting at Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, Britain. Photo:EFE Share

Deliveries to Ukraine are late

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the problem with the support of European countries was the logistical capacity to fulfil the promises.

“I think the problem is not decision-making. The problem is that we cannot deliver. We make the decisions, but unfortunately the deliveries arrive very late,” he pointed.

The monumental Blenheim Palace, one of the largest in the United Kingdom and a World Heritage Site since 1987, is the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Upon arrival at the palace, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, He had stressed that the meeting is a “space for dialogue and encounter” between countries that share “strategies and lines of action.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during their bilateral meeting as part of the European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, near Oxford. Photo:EFE Share

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croÿ said on arrival that “we have many things to discuss, about migration, energy, about how to improve our trade.”

For him French President Emmanuel Macron The most effective way to tackle illegal migration is to deepen cooperation between countries. “There is no silver bullet,” he said.

Starmer will hold a number of bilateral talks with European leaders during Thursday’s conference, including France’s Emmanuel Macron, Ireland’s Simon Harris and Spain’s Pedro Sánchez.

This Thursday’s meeting is the fourth since the CPE was founded in October 2022, following meetings in Prague, Chisinau (Moldova) and Granada (Spain).

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the closing plenary session of the European Political Community (EPC) meeting at Blenheim Palace near Oxford, UK. Photo:Bloomberg Share

The London government announced that at the meeting this Thursday will reaffirm its support for Ukraine and push for continued provision of international military and financial aid to kyiv.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is attending a meeting of the EPC for the first time, as are the leaders of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe.

The leaders present at the meeting will also take part in a reception organised by King Charles III at the Palace on Thursday.