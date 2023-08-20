JEvery Tuesday evening and Sunday lunchtime Kevin Bonavia tours his constituency, or rather the constituency he is hoping to win as a Labor Party candidate. He works systematically, street by street, district by district, ringing the doorbell and distributing brochures. He must win there if his party, which has sat on the opposition benches in the British House of Commons for more than 13 years, wants to switch back to the right-wing pews in the plenary chamber, to the side of power.

Bonavia’s mission is crucial. He is running for election in Stevenage, a bedroom community in north London that was created on the drawing board seventy years ago, and he is supposed to interest the “Stevenage Woman” in himself and his party; the voter identified by Labor Together, the main strategists within the party, as the prototype of the largest social group whose votes Labor needs.