The United Kingdom announced this Friday (17) that it will no longer require, as of October 4, a test for coronavirus prior to travel by people who arrive from low-risk countries and are vaccinated against Covid-19.

From this date, the British government will abolish the traffic light classification in three categories of countries, due to the risk of contagion with the new coronavirus, and will only maintain a list of countries in red, for which the limitations will continue to be the highest.

According to the measures announced this Friday, people who are not vaccinated will still have to undergo a test 72 hours before boarding, in addition to two PCR tests after arrival and continue performing a ten-day quarantine.

People who need to isolate themselves must do so at a hotel designated by the local government, at an accommodation costing 2,200 pounds (BRL 16,600) per person.

Brazil will be one of the countries that will continue on the UK red list. Travelers who were in the country ten days prior to departure will only be able to enter England if they have British nationality or a visa to reside in the UK. In turn, from September 22, Turkey, Egypt, Maldives and Kenya will leave the red list drawn up by the British government.

Germany announced that from Sunday (19) it will facilitate the entry of Brazilian travelers, who will no longer need to quarantine, as long as they present a negative PCR test or proof that they had the disease and recovered.

Previously, quarantine was required for those who were not immunized and those vaccinated with immunizers against Covid-19 not approved by the European Union, which includes Coronavac. Only those who proved they had been vaccinated by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen were dismissed.