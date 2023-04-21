The British Minister of Justice, Dominic Raab, presented his resignation this Friday after the publication of a report confirming the accusations made against him for his alleged workplace harassment of officials during his time in different ministerial portfolios.

In a letter spread via Twitter, the also vice prime minister, one of the closest allies of the head of government, Rishi Sunakexplained that he resigns as he had promised to do if the report prepared by the lawyer Adam Tolley contained “any finding of harassment”, although he denies having committed it.

“I requested the investigation and I promised to resign if it contained any findings of ‘bullying’. I think it is important to keep my word,” he writes in his resignation letter.

Nevertheless, Raab believes that “by setting the bar for bullying so low, this investigation sets a dangerous precedent.”

In his opinion, it will encourage “spurious complaints against ministers” and will have a pernicious effect on “those who drive change” in the Sunak government.

Although the report has not yet been made public, Raab says the investigation “has ruled out all but two of the allegations (a total of eight)” and that those two “contained errors.”

And he also believes that ministers must have the capacity to give “critical direct responses” to their subordinates.

Raab’s resignation is a strong political setback for the prime ministerwho had his support from the first moment he launched his candidacy to lead the Conservative Party.

Sunak is now expected to undertake a small ministerial reshuffle, while doubts persist as to whether he was aware of the complaints against his ally before appointing him again at the head of Justice on October 25.

EFE

