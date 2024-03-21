Assange and the last move to become free. Plead guilty but to a misdemeanor

Julian Assange is fighting a long legal battle with the government of United Kingdom. The 52-year-old founder of WikiLeaks he seriously risks extradition to the United States and the prosecution for publishing thousands of classified documents. The US justice department – as reported by the Wall Street Journal – is evaluating, however, whether to allow Assange to plead guilty of the prosecution less serious Of mishandling of confidential informationopening up to the possibility of a agreement which could lead to his release from a British prison.

A UK court is currently ruling evaluating whether to allow a final appeal by Assange. After the prosecutors Americans they have it accused in 2019British law enforcement has arrested and has been detained in one ever since London prison. The Wall Street Journal says Assange's lawyers had preliminary discussions with Justice Department officials for put an end to the long legal drama“a stalemate full of political and legal complexities.”