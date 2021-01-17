British journalist and former BBC employee Gavin Esler has warned of a serious crisis in the UK that could lead to the collapse of the state, the newspaper said. Daily mail, quoting from How Britain Ends – English Nationalism and the Four Nations Revival.

Esler believes that most Scots have multiple identities. Brexit dealt a blow to such self-identification, and now many of those who voted in the 2014 referendum against the secession of Scotland are ready to support the region’s independence from Britain.

According to the author, most Scots have been disgusted with events in Westminster since 2016 – Brexit in particular.

The publicist is confident that Johnson and his government were unable to rally the nation even during the pandemic. Today, according to Esler, the state is united only by its name. The journalist also talks about the decentralization of the fight against the pandemic in different parts of the state.

Esler believes that the possible separation of Scotland and Northern Ireland from England will lead to a serious political crisis.

Earlier it became known that the Prime Minister of Scotland announced her intention to return the region to the EU. Separatist sentiments in Scotland intensified after the decision of the British authorities to secede from the European Union.