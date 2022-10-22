Boris Johnson, who was on vacation in the Caribbean, returned to the United Kingdom this Saturday in a hurry. The internal primaries of the Conservative Party to choose a new head of government will be held after the resignation of the current prime minister, Liz Truss. The former premier will meet Rishi Sunak, his strongest opponent if he runs for the post again.

With the resignation of the current head of government, Liz Truss, a new chapter began in the novel that will define the new tenant of number 10 Downing Street, the home and workplace of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Three names are repeated with the intention of competing for the position again, but one resonates more than all: Boris Johnson. And it is that the former prime minister added the necessary support, 100 conservative deputies, to present his candidacy to the internal primaries. However, Johnson has yet to officially confirm that he will be participating in this race.

If presented, Johnson would join Rishi Sunak, who fell by the wayside against Truss in the previous internal vote. Sunak also surpassed the barrier of 100 endorsements, but has not made an official statement either. The deadline to make the candidacy official ended on Monday at 2:00 in the afternoon, local time.

The only official candidate in the race for 10 Downing Street is the Conservative leader in the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt. In the file photo, she is seen arriving at the prime minister’s headquarters for a meeting. On October 18, 2022. Reuters – Phil Noble

The one who has made her candidacy official is the current conservative leader in the House of Commons and former Defense Minister, Penny Mourdaunt, who has not gathered the necessary support.

In this new round of partisan election, only three candidates may stand. Each of them must achieve 100 sponsorships or more, out of a total of 357 Conservative MPs.

Johnson returns from his vacation with a work plan

The former British head of government returned to his country this Saturday from the Dominican Republic, before a possible return to Downing Street. As reported by the EFE agency, citing British media, the flight Johnson boarded was followed by some seven thousand people through a website that shows the route of the world’s airlines.

British Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Britain, on October 22, 2022. He is expected to meet his former boss, Boris Johnson, who is preparing to return to 10 Downing Street. Reuters – Maja Smiejkowska

Despite not confirming his candidacy, Boris Johnson already has a work plan. According to the ‘Sunday Times’ newspaper, he will meet with Rishi Sunak, his main rival if his candidacy to lead the executive is made official.

At the moment no details are known about the issues that will be put on the table.

A divisive figure among conservatives

Boris Johnson is a man loved and hated within his party. What is certain is that, if he returned, he would star in a story similar to that of one of his idols, Winston Churrchill, although in much less time.

The divisions within his political affiliation are evident. For some, he is a toxic figure who will do his best to unite the party and this could ruin the construction of a stable leadership that helps calm the markets. For others, he is an undisputed vote magnet capable of attracting the British with his image and his optimistic attitude.

Johnson resigned in July, after an internal crisis that arose from the scandals caused by the parties held in the Downing Street areas during the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With EFE and Reuters