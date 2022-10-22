Liz Truss succession race: Boris Johnson dreams of a sensational return

The race for Downing Street has begun after British premier and leader of the Tories, Liz Truss, announced her resignation. The most accredited to take the lead of the government are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson, while the current Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has ruled out. Doubts about the former interior minister under Truss, Suella Braverman, who has not spoken so far but has announced a statement shortly.

The BoJo option, supported by some shortly after the announcement of Truss’s step backwards, encounters various resistance: MP Crispin Blunt argued that the former prime minister is not the right person to restore the party’s reputation, since he had to resign at the beginning of July overwhelmed by scandals. For former councilor Will Walden, “it’s not about national interest but Johnson’s interest,” while Sir David Lidington, Theresa May’s former cabinet member, pointed out that BoJo had his chance, which ended. with a wave of resignation letters for his inadequacy as prime minister.

Johnson, however, enjoys wide popularity among party members so his return is to be taken as a serious possibility, polls indicate. According to YouGov the former premier would beat Sunak 32% to 23%. To support the hypothesis, the fact that according to reports from his father, the former premier is flying to return from his holidays in the Caribbean.

The name of the future Tory leader and premier will be announced by October 28 in time for the presentation of the new budget on the 31st. Candidates need the support of 100 Tory MPs, to be collected by 2pm on Monday 24 October. . If two or three candidates emerge, a ballot will take place, the first of which will always be held on Monday at 3.30 pm and a second eventual in the evening.

An online consultation among the 160,000 members of the party has also been hypothesized. This could favor Johnson’s return even if hindered by some of the deputies. The umpteenth government crisis has further eroded the consensus of the Tories: according to a PeoplePolling poll, if you voted today, 53% of those interviewed would vote in favor of Labor, 11 of the Lib Dems and only 14% would bet on the Conservatives. And Labor has returned to demand that we go to the polls again.

