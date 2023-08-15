Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 7:39 am

The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in the quarter through June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday. Analysts heard by Wall Street Journal predicted maintenance at 4.0%, as seen in the three months through May.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, accelerated to a 7.8% rise in the three months to June. Figures for the quarter through May were revised upwards to 7.5% growth.

Economists had forecast 7.3% growth in wages through June. The continued rise in UK wages could be a concern for the UK as this complicates efforts to bring inflation down. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.