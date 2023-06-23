He United Kingdom issued a travel alert for various Mexican states due to the violence generated by organized crime.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, it is recommended to avoid traveling to the following states: Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Baja California, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

The authorities have asked the tourists be vigilant and take precautions to avoid becoming a victim of violent crimes, such as robberies, assaults and kidnappingswhen visiting these states.

In addition, it is pointed out that Chihuahua, Tamaulipas and Colima experience high levels of activity related to organized crime. In the case of Sinaloa, the frequency of shootings between government security forces and organized crime groups stands out.

The travel alert issued by the UK also mentions the state of Guanajuatohighlighting it as one of the most important routes for drug trafficking in the interior of the country.

The Mexico City It is not on the list of the most dangerous places in Mexico; however, travelers are advised to exercise caution around demonstrations, which can turn violent.