12-month rate stands at 9% in April, driven by the food and energy sectors

The UK’s 12-month CPI (Consumer Price Index) rate was up 9% in April. It is the highest percentage in 40 years. The data were released this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) by the ONS (English acronym for Office of National Statistics British). Here’s the intactin English (468 KB)

In March, inflation in the previous 12 months was 7%. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 2.5% in April this year. In the same month of 2021, the increase was 0.6%.

“Inflation rose sharply in April, driven by a sharp rise in electricity and gas prices,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist at ONS.

According to the ONS, the increase in April was also driven by the escalation of food and transport costs. Fitzner pointed out that they were still recorded “sharp increases” in the prices of metals, chemicals and crude oil.

In a statement, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak stated that “countries around the world face rising inflation” and that the index in the UK is driven by prices in world markets.

“We cannot fully protect the population from global challenges, but we are providing significant support where we can, and we are willing to do more.“, he said.