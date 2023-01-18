The UK CPI (Consumer Price Index) rose 10.5% in the last 12 months through December 2022. ONS (Office of National Statistics). Here’s the full of the report (2 MB).

On a monthly basis, the index was up 0.4% in December 2022, compared with an increase of 0.5% in December 2021. After reaching a 40-year high in October 2022 (of 11, 1%), UK inflation has been in a mild retreat. In November, it had stood at 10.7%.

The fall in prices was driven by fuel, apparel and footwear. At the same time, hotel services, culture and leisure were some of the factors responsible for keeping the cost of living high.

Even with the improvement, it is expected that the Bank of England (the Reserve Bank of England) raise interest rates for the 10th consecutive time at their next meeting, scheduled for February 2. Analysts consulted by the newspaper The Guardian predict that the rate will rise by 0.25 to 0.5 percentage points. It currently stands at 3.5%, the highest in 14 years.

Reducing inflation is one of the central goals of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who, in his 1st speech of the year, on January 4, promised to cut the index in half by 2023.

Sunak also said that the country’s economic growth would be one of the government’s priorities. He promised to encourage a “creative economy”with opportunities for better-paying jobs, and committed to reducing the national debt.