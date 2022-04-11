UK industrial production fell 0.6% in February compared to January, according to data published on Monday by the country’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). The result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich predicted a 0.2% increase in production.

The four sectors of production retreated in the period. In mining and quarries, the contraction was 3.2%. In turn, electricity and gas dropped 0.6%, while manufacturing fell by 0.4%, as well as water and sewage supplies.

Year-on-year, overall UK industrial production rose by 1.6%. The result was also lower than projected by the market, positive by 2.0%. With information from Dow Jones Newswire.

