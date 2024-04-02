The UK manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose from 47.5 in February to 50.3 in March, reaching its highest level in 20 months, according to final data published this Tuesday, 2 , by S&P Global in partnership with CIPS. The definitive result for March came above the preliminary estimate and the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of 49.9 in both cases. The advance above the 50 barrier indicates that British manufacturing activity is expanding again.



#industrial #PMI #rises #March #exceeds #previous #forecast #Global