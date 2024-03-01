The UK industrial purchasing managers index (PMI) rose from 47 in January to 47.5 in February, reaching the highest level in ten months, according to final data published this Friday, 1, by S&P Global in partnership with CIPS. The definitive result for February came above the preliminary estimate and the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, of 47.1 in both cases. A reading below 50, however, indicates that British manufacturing activity continues to contract.



#industrial #PMI #rises #February #exceeds #previous #forecast #Global