The UK will supply more than 10 thousand drones to Ukraine instead of the previously planned 4 thousand. This became possible thanks to an increase in Kiev’s funding package by £125 million ($160 million) to £325 million ($416 million), UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced on March 7 during his third visit to Kyiv.

“I am reinforcing our commitment to equip Ukraine with new, cutting-edge drones coming directly from the UK's world-leading defense companies – straight from the factories to the frontline. I call on international partners to join the UK in these efforts,” the minister said in a statement published on website departments.

As it became known from the statement, the expanded assistance package will primarily be aimed at the purchase of FPV drones. Also, the 1 thousand vehicles planned for delivery will consist of kamikaze drones.

Earlier, on March 5, it became known that supplies of artillery ammunition to increase the military reserves of the Ukrainian army, for which the British government allocates funds, will begin in the period April to June.

Earlier, on February 29, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Great Britain is actually directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, London is providing support to Kyiv, including with its people and intelligence.

The UK government's plans to allocate £245 million (approximately $311 million) over the course of a year for the purchase and supply of artillery ammunition to increase the military reserves of the Ukrainian army became known on February 24.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.