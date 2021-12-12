The health authorities of the United Kingdom raised this Sunday (12) the level of alert for covid-19, due to the “rapid increase” in cases of the omicron variant.

The index rose from three to four, which indicates that “contagion is high and the pressure on the health service is widespread, significant and increasing.”

“The first elements show that omicron spreads much faster than delta and that the protection of vaccines against symptomatic omicron conditions is reduced”, highlighted the authorities.

They also pointed out that the relationship of omicron with severe cases is not yet known, and that this will become clearer “in the coming weeks”, but that there are already hospitalizations caused by the variant and that it is “probable” that its number “will increase rapidly”.

Tonight, a recorded statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to be aired on national television, according to Downing Street.

The Ministry of Health also announced this Sunday that, starting on Tuesday (14), cases detected in fully vaccinated people will be monitored and they will have to undergo antigen tests for seven days, as well as their contacts. Those not vaccinated should remain isolated for ten days.

These measures are in addition to the strategy announced by Johnson, such as the return to remote work and the requirement to present a health passport in some places, which will be voted on Tuesday by Parliament.

The UK is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic with around 146,000 deaths in total and approximately 50,000 new infections a day.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?