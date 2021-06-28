OfBjarne Kommnick shut down

The UK has the highest 7-day incidence in Europe and is fighting the Delta variant. Is that a threat soon in the EU too?

London – England are fighting with the Delta variant. After Portugal and Russia as virus variant areas, the United Kingdom is now to be added to the list. At the same time, the summer holidays on the island begin. Due to the strict border controls, it is unlikely that travelers from Great Britain of all people will be responsible for a fourth corona wave in Europe.

country United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson Capital London surface 242,495 km²

After all, the highly contagious Delta variant seems to have already arrived in most EU countries. But can there even be a fourth wave in Germany?

Experts are clearly warning of a fourth corona wave. A few infections might be enough, as the Delta variant is much more contagious compared to other variants. It is easier for the mutant to spread quickly. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control fears that as early as August 90 percent of all new infections in Europe could be traced back to the Delta variant. Experts therefore see herd immunity as being at risk again despite mass vaccinations.

Here a crowd in London is protesting against the Corona measures – England is now fighting with the Delta variant. © dpa / Aaron Chown

Chancellor Angela Merkel therefore spoke out on Monday in favor of a temporary travel ban for Britons to the EU. Strict quarantine rules should apply to travelers to Great Britain. Especially people under the age of 40 would quickly become infected with the corona virus. One of the reasons, however, is that older people in particular have already been vaccinated.

In view of the numbers and possible trips by British tourists to Europe’s holiday strongholds such as Mallorca, Greece or Turkey, the corona situation here could also worsen again in this country. Perhaps measures such as those currently being taken by Hong Kong will come on the table very quickly to prevent the possible spread of the corona mutation.

Expansion of the Delta variant: no more England flights to London

Due to the massive expansion of the Delta variant, flights from Great Britain are no longer allowed to land in Hong Kong from Thursday. The United Kingdom is classified as an “extremely high risk country”, said the government in Hong Kong on Monday. As a result, planes are no longer allowed to fly to the airport of the former British crown colony in the south of China. Transit travel should also be stopped.

Hongkon’s government evaluates the test results of international travelers and then classifies countries into different risk categories. If more cases or certain variants are introduced, this affects the classification of the country of origin. In Great Britain, the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, has spread massively despite a well-advanced vaccination campaign. The seven-day incidence is now back at just under 154. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

