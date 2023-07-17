UK authorities impose sanctions against journalist Anton Krasovsky
The British authorities have imposed sanctions against Russian journalist, former director of broadcasting of the Russian-language channel RT Anton Krasovsky. This is stated in documentpublished on the government website.
The journalist was reported to have “supported and promoted policies or actions that destabilize and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.”
