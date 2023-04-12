UK government imposes additional sanctions against Russia

The UK has imposed new sanctions on Russia. In particular, USM holding, Curzon Square, Hanley, Meritservus companies fell under them. This is stated in a document published on website British government.

In addition, co-owner of USM Vladimir Skoch, managing partner of AFK Sistema and head of the board of directors of MTS Felix Yevtushenkov fell under the sanctions, clarifies TASS. The latter, as stated in the document, is the owner of “a conglomerate that has business interests in the Russian energy sector and the sector of information, communication and digital technologies, which are industries of strategic importance to the Russian government.” Tatyana, the daughter of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, also fell under the sanctions.

In addition, it is noted that the restrictions affected the Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.