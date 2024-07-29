“We have inherited £22 billion of excess spending” that was “covered up” by the Conservatives, who moved into opposition after 14 years in power, said Reeves, who took over as finance minister after the centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in the July 4 election.

“If this is not addressed, it will mean a 25 percent increase in the budget deficit this year,” she added during a session in the House of Commons.

“Today I will set out the urgent and necessary work I have done to reduce this pressure on the public finances by £5.5 billion this year and more than £8 billion next year,” she continued.

Reeves announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil last week that she would deliver “a speech to parliament on Monday about the state of public finances and the pressures on government spending.”

She spoke at the time of “a huge challenge facing the Labour government because of the damage done to the economy and public services during the Conservative rule”.

Public debt stood at £14.5bn (€17.2bn) in June, down by around 20% from a year earlier but still higher than expected, the Office for National Statistics said.

Public debt has been approaching 100 percent of GDP for months, as a result of aid distributed during the pandemic or during the energy crisis in particular, and reached 99.5 percent of GDP at the end of June, remaining at levels not seen since “the early 1960s,” according to the Office for National Statistics.

Labour has ruled out raising income tax, value added tax, social security contributions and corporation tax, but may consider changes to capital gains or inheritance taxes.