Residential property prices in the UK have reached all-time highs – the highest growth since 2004. Reported by RIA News citing data from the Nationwide Building Society.

In August 2020, housing in monthly terms rose by two percent, which was the highest in 16 years. In annual terms, this indicator increased by 3.7 percent. According to the company, the average cost of residential real estate in England amounted to 224.1 thousand pounds (about 22 million rubles).

As the reasons, experts cite the recently announced tax holidays for stamp duty, as well as deferred demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, in connection with quarantine, about 15 percent of respondents decided to change their place of residence.

Some analysts believe that this trend will continue in the future, but others expect the situation in the UK market to deteriorate. The consequences of the pandemic and the curtailment of state support programs may play a role, which will be reflected in the decrease in activity in relation to housing in the coming quarters.

