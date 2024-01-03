Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling physical video game in the UK in 2023, surpassing the football title EA Sports FC 24: it has not happened for ten years that the FIFA series has been outclassed. Hogwarts Legacy launched in February on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S and X, while EA's soccer game launched in September. Hogwarts Legacy's sales have been mostly on the PS5, which has accounted for more than half of the game's sales this year. The second largest platform was PS4, followed by Nintendo Switch. The PS4 version arrived in May, while the Nintendo Switch version was released in November.

In 2023, 12.76 million physical video games were sold in the UK, according to Gfk. This represents a decrease of nearly 5% compared to 2022. Hogwarts Legacy also surpassed Super Mario Bros Wonder, which holds the No. 2 position despite a 63% drop in week-over-week sales. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 moves up one spot to No. 3 (down 61% week over week), while Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is at No. 4 (down 44% week over week).